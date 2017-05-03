Noodles & Company Celebrates the Return of Fan-Favorite Dish, Pasta Fresca
Fan-favorite Pasta Fresca returns to Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide as a permanent menu item starting today, May 3, 2017 BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 03, 2017 -- Our guests asked; we listened. Noodles & Company , serving classic noodle and pasta dishes from around the world, today announced the return of its longtime fan-favorite dish, Pasta Fresca.
