Noodles & Company Celebrates the Return of Fan-Favorite Dish, Pasta Fresca

Fan-favorite Pasta Fresca returns to Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide as a permanent menu item starting today, May 3, 2017 BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 03, 2017 -- Our guests asked; we listened. Noodles & Company , serving classic noodle and pasta dishes from around the world, today announced the return of its longtime fan-favorite dish, Pasta Fresca.

