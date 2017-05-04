Multiple Broomfield burglaries have police searching for suspects
As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no suspect or vehicle description, Police Spokeswoman Joleen Reefe said, but officers are looking into possible surveillance footage from the three different locations. A building alarm went off alerting police to the first two break-ins, which were reported about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Nickel Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC