Metro Denver's emergency sirens still sounding off in the face of communications advances

It seems like a throwback of sorts: this week's ghostly wail of dozens of outdoor emergency sirens - designed to warn against tornadoes and other disasters - during tests across swaths of the Denver metro area. For some, these sounds raise the question of whether it's time to retire a blunt, decades-old technology in favor of the quiet buzz of alerts and notifications on mobile phones that some communities have opted for to save money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.