Louisville to weigh 220% pay increase...

Louisville to weigh 220% pay increase for future City Council members

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Louisville officials next month will consider a pay raise for future mayors and City Council members that would essentially triple their salaries. The mayor currently is paid about $6,000 per year, according to city documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr 21 Ben 63
Louisville Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Broomfield County was issued at May 18 at 5:52PM MDT

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC