Longmont Law Clinic to provide attorneys for brief law consultations

The next Longmont Law Clinic is set for Tuesday, when attorneys will be on hand to provide brief legal information in private meetings. Registration is not required for the clinic being held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Longmont Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave. Attorneys will be available to answer questions in English and Spanish about family law, criminal law, immigration, employment, collections, consumer law, bankruptcy, personal injury, fair housing, social security, probate as well as landlords and tenant relationships.

