Longmont Law Clinic to provide attorneys for brief law consultations
The next Longmont Law Clinic is set for Tuesday, when attorneys will be on hand to provide brief legal information in private meetings. Registration is not required for the clinic being held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Longmont Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave. Attorneys will be available to answer questions in English and Spanish about family law, criminal law, immigration, employment, collections, consumer law, bankruptcy, personal injury, fair housing, social security, probate as well as landlords and tenant relationships.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
