Judge orders documents unsealed in Broomfield murder case

A Broomfield judge has ordered the release of the arrest affidavit in the murder of a 4-year-old boy, noting that the case and its proceedings were in the public interest while also noting that a 911 tape outlining the use of an ax as the possible murder weapon had already been released.

