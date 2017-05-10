Judge orders documents unsealed in Broomfield murder case
A Broomfield judge has ordered the release of the arrest affidavit in the murder of a 4-year-old boy, noting that the case and its proceedings were in the public interest while also noting that a 911 tape outlining the use of an ax as the possible murder weapon had already been released.
