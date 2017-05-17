Grandparents were babysitting boy at time of Broomfield homicide
Charlotte and Joseph Doll were babysitting their grandson for only half an hour the morning of April 27 before they found him injured, with an ax laying near his body, in the basement of their home. Redacted arrest and search affidavits released Wednesday afternoon detailed the events leading up to the 911 call Joseph made to Broomfield police and what officers found in the home in the 4200 block of W. 136th Ave. during their investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC