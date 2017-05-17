Grandparents were babysitting boy at ...

Grandparents were babysitting boy at time of Broomfield homicide

Charlotte and Joseph Doll were babysitting their grandson for only half an hour the morning of April 27 before they found him injured, with an ax laying near his body, in the basement of their home. Redacted arrest and search affidavits released Wednesday afternoon detailed the events leading up to the 911 call Joseph made to Broomfield police and what officers found in the home in the 4200 block of W. 136th Ave. during their investigation.

