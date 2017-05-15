Governor faces heat to respect drill ruling
A fatal home explosion linked to a natural gas well is prompting heavy pressure for Gov. John Hickenlooper not to appeal a recent ruling holding that the state must protect public health and safety as a condition of allowing oil and gas development. Hickenlooper faces a court deadline of Thursday to decide whether to ask the Colorado Supreme Court to consider the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC