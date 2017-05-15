Governor faces heat to respect drill ...

Governor faces heat to respect drill ruling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A fatal home explosion linked to a natural gas well is prompting heavy pressure for Gov. John Hickenlooper not to appeal a recent ruling holding that the state must protect public health and safety as a condition of allowing oil and gas development. Hickenlooper faces a court deadline of Thursday to decide whether to ask the Colorado Supreme Court to consider the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr 21 Ben 63
Louisville Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC