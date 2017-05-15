Extraction offers to move 40 wells ou...

Extraction offers to move 40 wells out of Broomfield

3 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

An offer to move 40 proposed wells out of Broomfield, dropping the number of wells Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. wants to build from 139 to 99, was presented to Broomfield City Council Tuesday night. City and County Manager Charles Ozaki met with Extraction representatives last week to request fewer wells and encourage the company to postpone filing spacing order applications to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which they plan to submit May 25. Council members agreed that they want the Oil & Gas Comprehensive Plan Update Committee, a group formed to update the comprehensive plan and write best practices for Broomfield to adopt and share, to complete its work before Extraction files the applications.

