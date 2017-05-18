Erie's Friday launch of hot air ballo...

Erie's Friday launch of hot air balloons cancelled

Friday May 19 Read more: Daily Camera

Erie's balloon launch for Friday morning has been cancelled. The Friday and Saturday launches, along with Saturday's Town Fair events, still are on tap.

