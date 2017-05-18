Developer Evangelist to Keynote Glue Conference 2017 in Colorado
Taking place May 24-25, Gluecon is a developer conference that focuses on serverless architectures, containers, microservices, APIs, DevOps services and other cloud technologies changing how developers evolve applications. Titled "How to Build an API in 15 Minutes," Okun's presentation will focus on how to reduce the time it takes to develop and build cloud services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBM.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC