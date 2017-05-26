Denver meets Boulder: Wonderland's enclave in Broomfield is a hit...
Wonderland Homes - a very creative builder that emerged from Boulder and that's earned a huge following in new-urban areas like Stapleton - has a perfect situation in Broomfield for the couple that splits their commute, heading opposite directions on the Denver/Boulder Turnpike. "We're particularly attracting buyers where one commutes one way to Denver, the other to Boulder," said Sean McAleavey, showing off Wonderland's two models at Quail Creek, a mile west of I-25 on W. 136th at Quivas Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Ben
|63
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC