Denver meets Boulder: Wonderland's en...

Denver meets Boulder: Wonderland's enclave in Broomfield is a hit...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Denver Post

Wonderland Homes - a very creative builder that emerged from Boulder and that's earned a huge following in new-urban areas like Stapleton - has a perfect situation in Broomfield for the couple that splits their commute, heading opposite directions on the Denver/Boulder Turnpike. "We're particularly attracting buyers where one commutes one way to Denver, the other to Boulder," said Sean McAleavey, showing off Wonderland's two models at Quail Creek, a mile west of I-25 on W. 136th at Quivas Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisville Music Thread May 22 Ranger 3
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr '17 Ben 63
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC