Colorado Therapeutics, Solid Power expanding with moves to CTC

Denver-based Comunale Properties has landed two tenants for its industrial/flex building at the Summit at Colorado Technology Center in Louisville, the first phase of a project built on speculation. Colorado Therapeutics LLC will move from a building it leases from Comunale in Broomfield to 33,600 square feet, and Solid Power Inc. will move within the CTC to lease 19,200 square feet in a 62,400-square-foot building at 486 S. Pierce Ave. The moves represent expansions for both research-and-development companies.

