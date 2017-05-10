Colorado Appellate Court Holds that Commercial Entity that Owns a...

R.G. Brinkmann Company, as general contractor, was retained by Sunrise Development, Inc., a major national developer, for the construction of a senior assisted and independent living facility in Broomfield, Colorado. The project was owned by Broomfield Senior Living Owner, LLC. Section 13.7 of the contract between Brinkmann and Sunrise provided that all claims arising from defects in Brinkmann's work would be deemed to accrue no later than final completion of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.