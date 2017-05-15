Coal Creek Canyon arrest

Coal Creek Canyon arrest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

On April 17, law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a triple homicide at 800 Divide View Drive in Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has linked a handgun associated with a Lakewood man arrested on Tuesday in connection to a triple homicide in Coal Creek Canyon last month to a bullet found in one of the bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr 21 Ben 63
Louisville Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC