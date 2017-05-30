Broomfield's annual flag retirement c...

Broomfield's annual flag retirement ceremony set for June 10

Thursday May 25 Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Organizations are opening the essay contest to Broomfield and Northglenn residents up to age 18. Winners from the contest will be invited to speak at this year's ceremony. Youth can submit an essay or poem about "What the American Flag Means to Me."

