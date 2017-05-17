Broomfield man charged with murder us...

Broomfield man charged with murder used ax to kill 4-year-old nephew, affidavit says

Read more: Denver Post

The Adams County Coroner's team arrives as police investigate a child death on Thursday near the 4200 block of 136th Avenue in Broomfield. A 25-year-old Broomfield man used an ax to kill his 4-year-old nephew and was found covered in blood when police officers responded to the gory scene last month, according to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday.

