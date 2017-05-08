Broomfield council set to pick date, process for recall election
Broomfield City Council will vote on how to proceed with the recall election of Councilman Greg Stokes at its Tuesday night meeting. Members will determine the date of the election and whether it should be mail-in or at polling places.
