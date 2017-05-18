Broomfield council meets with Hickenlooper, discusses oil and gas
Earlier this year Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Broomfield Mayor Randy Ahrens talked about the oil and gas issues facing Broomfield. The two continued their conversation Thursday when Hickenlooper met with city council members at the Broomfield Combined Courts following a bill signing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC