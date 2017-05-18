Broomfield council meets with Hickenl...

Broomfield council meets with Hickenlooper, discusses oil and gas

14 hrs ago

Earlier this year Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Broomfield Mayor Randy Ahrens talked about the oil and gas issues facing Broomfield. The two continued their conversation Thursday when Hickenlooper met with city council members at the Broomfield Combined Courts following a bill signing.

