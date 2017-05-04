Boulder weather: Sunny skies with some afternoon showers over the weekend

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see mostly clear skies and warm weather over the weekend but still could get a few afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 51, with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.