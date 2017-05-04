Boulder weather: Sunny skies with som...

Boulder weather: Sunny skies with some afternoon showers over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see mostly clear skies and warm weather over the weekend but still could get a few afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 51, with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr 21 Ben 63
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar '17 Colorado lady 6
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC