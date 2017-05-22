Boulder weather: More snow possible t...

Boulder weather: More snow possible today before warmer temperatures over the weekend

Friday May 19 Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder could see a bit more snow today on top of the 5 inches it received Thursday, but things should begin to warm up again by the weekend. Today's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 42 and a 70 percent chance of snow and rain.

