Boulder weather: High of 72 today, with chance of rain and thunderstorms

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder County should see temperatures hit about 72 today under increasing clouds and a chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

