Boulder Valley school board to conduct training sessions for board candidates

Boulder Valley School District residents interested in running for one of the three school board seats up for election on Nov. 7 are invited by members of the current school board to attend either or both of two planned training sessions. The sessions are at 6 p.m. May 10 and May 18 in the board meeting room at the BVSD Education Center, 6500 E. Arapahoe Road.

