As KB Home in Broomfield's North Park arrives at its final 12...
As KB Home in Broomfield's North Park arrives at its final 12 opportunities, a three-bedroom home is ready now With a near-perfect location between Denver and Boulder, the city of Broomfield's star is rising, and along with it, its housing prices. That's created quick sales for a neighborhood of reasonably priced paired homes that KB Home has created off Sheridan Parkway just east of Anthem, in a part of the city where new infrastructure is adding even more value to Broomfield's allure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC