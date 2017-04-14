Trailside Reserve Collection has home...

Trailside Reserve Collection has homes ready as spring homebuyers descend on north I-25

In north Thornton, with its new shopping and great commuter access, an influx of homebuyers arriving from out of state is adding more demand to an already brisk market, creating problems for homebuyers needing to buy now. But KB Home has answers awaiting at Trailside, its community on York Street north of 144th Avenue - with a 5-acre park at the heart of the community, and a range of new ranch and two-stories ready from the $400s.

