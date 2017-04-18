The Latest: Authorities ID 2 men, woman found dead in home

The Latest on the killings of three people in a home in the foothills northwest of Denver : The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the three people found slain in a home in the foothills northwest of Denver. The office says the victims are Wallace White, 54, of Golden, Colorado; Kelly Sloat-White, 56, also of Golden; and Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield, Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.