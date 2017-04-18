Suburbanites reckon with arcane drill...

Suburbanites reckon with arcane drilling law

When Ann Marie Byers received a letter last June giving her 15 days to either accept an offer to lease the oil and gas rights underneath her suburban Colorado home or have the driller legally take the mineral rights anyway, she thought it was a scam. "I didn't even know we had mineral rights," says Byers, a 42-year-old lawyer and mother of two, who lives in the Denver suburb of Broomfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.

Broomfield, CO

