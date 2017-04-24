STR: US hotel revenues reach all-time...

STR: US hotel revenues reach all-time high

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Hospitality Net

BROOMFIELD, Colorado -- Results from STR 's 2017 HOST Almanac indicate that U.S. hotel industry revenue and house profit reached all-time highs in 2016. Revenues topped an estimated US$199 billion in 2016, increasing nearly US$9 billion from 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr 21 Ben 63
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr 3 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar '17 Colorado lady 6
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC