Sprouts to hold job fairs, hopes to h...

Sprouts to hold job fairs, hopes to hire 500 in Boulder, Lafayette, Denver

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Sprouts Farmers Market said Monday it hopes to hire 500 new workers for 14 of its metro area stores, including those in Boulder and Lafayette. Sprouts plans to hold walk-in interviews Tuesday April 25 in the Boulder Valley.

