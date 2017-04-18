Political lunch redux aims to draw opposites
Barbara Kelly, the Broomfield resident who orchestrated the first event, is inviting people to Zaika Indian Cuisine on May 6 to keep the conversation going. Her goal for the party is to bring political opposites together to talk about controversial issues.
Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
