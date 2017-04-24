New Anthem school is officially underway
Dirt was flung by shiny shovels to commemorate groundbreaking for the new Anthem school that soon will begin to take shape. The groundbreaking for Anthem's new school drew city and county representatives, Adams 12 school district officials, and families who will send their children to the school, including Brooke Bacon, her husband and three of her four children.
