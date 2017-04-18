Libraries fuel cultural understanding...

Libraries fuel cultural understanding and acceptance through D a, April 30

On April 30, hundreds of libraries across the country will celebrate DA a, a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds. Demographic projections show more than half of the country's children will be part of a minority race or ethnic group in the next few years, and programs such as DA a play a critical role in helping meet the needs of an increasingly diverse population, while also fueling cultural understanding and acceptance.

