Libraries fuel cultural understanding and acceptance through D a, April 30

On April 30, hundreds of libraries across the country will celebrate DA a, a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds. Demographic projections show more than half of the country's children will be part of a minority race or ethnic group in the next few years, and programs such as DA a play a critical role in helping meet the needs of an increasingly diverse population, while also fueling cultural understanding and acceptance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.