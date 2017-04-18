Libraries fuel cultural understanding and acceptance through D a, April 30
On April 30, hundreds of libraries across the country will celebrate DA a, a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds. Demographic projections show more than half of the country's children will be part of a minority race or ethnic group in the next few years, and programs such as DA a play a critical role in helping meet the needs of an increasingly diverse population, while also fueling cultural understanding and acceptance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar 20
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb '17
|weanniedog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC