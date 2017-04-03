Karen Smith to retire from Broomfield Community Foundation
"She's a remarkable person and I don't think we'll replace her," Foundation Board of Directors President Bruce Erley said. "I think we'll find someone to fill the position, but she can't be replaced."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|23 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar 20
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb '17
|weanniedog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC