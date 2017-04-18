Joe Tumpkin set for hearing in June
Former Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin, right, walks into a courtroom for his first appearance at the Broomfield Combined Courts. Former University of Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin has had his preliminary hearing rescheduled for June, when a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the domestic violence case against him to proceed to trial.
