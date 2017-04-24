Joe Russo's Almost Dead Moves Red Rocks Show Indoors
Grateful Dead tribute act Joe Russo's Almost Dead was scheduled to play Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado this Saturday night. Unfortunately, the threat of bad weather has forced the band and organizers to move the show indoors.
