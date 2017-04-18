Hundreds turn out for Broomfield's annual Easter activities
Maya Elizabeth Newman-Mendoza and Tetley Medley S'mores, a 10-month-old corgi and Australian Shepherd, enjoy Paws in the Park Maya Elizabeth Newman-Mendoza and the family dog, both sporting pairs of fuzzy white bunny ears, came away from Broomfield's weekend celebrations with a basket of treat-filled Easter eggs. It was the first Paws in the Park event for Tetley Medley S'mores, a 10-month-old corgi and Australian Shepherd mix, but his owners have been coming for the past eight years, Maya Elizabeth's mother said.
