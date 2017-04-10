How far does your money go in Boulder Valley real estate?
I took a snapshot on April 5, 2017, of each of the major markets in the Boulder Valley, and the results are very revealing. If you are in the market for your first house, then Longmont is your best bet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar 20
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb '17
|weanniedog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC