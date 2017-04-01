Giving new life to well-aged wood Forgotten barns and other structures offer the perfect aged wood for new furniture. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2olEcmT While some explore the outdoors just for sport, Ryan Trombley treks across the Rocky Mountains and Midwest on the hunt for old, dilapidated sheds and Mennonite barns built from chestnut, oak and black walnut wood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.