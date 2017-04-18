Four protests filed in Broomfield rec...

Four protests filed in Broomfield recall process

15 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Four protests were filed in connection to efforts to recall Mayor Pro Tem Greg Stokes, a Ward 4 councilman who is term limited and unable to run for office in November. Submitted protests were sent to Karen Goldman, the hearing officer appointed by Broomfield City Council, and posted on the city and county website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

