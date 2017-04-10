Flatirons Community Church opening new private school in Lafayette this fall
Flatirons Community Church is opening a K-3 school in Lafayette in the fall, the first step in its plans for a classical Christian, K-12 school plus an online religious education program. At least for now, Flatirons Academy will be located in the same building as the church on its 162,000-square-foot campus at 355 W. South Boulder Road.
