First responders get counseling, follow-up after Broomfield homicide scene
The Adams County Coroners team arrives as police investigate a child death on Thursday near the 4200 block of 136th Avenue in Broomfield. First responders who rushed to a medical call to find a 4-year-old homicide victim were later given a chance to examine their own emotional well being.
