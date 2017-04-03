Deven Shaff hopes to parlay previous ...

Deven Shaff hopes to parlay previous civic work into council seat

Deven Jason Shaff would love to help create an art district in Broomfield - one that plays into the city and county's economic development and creates a cultural identity. "My big desire for our area is really to grow the art and culture within the city and county of Broomfield," Shaff said.

