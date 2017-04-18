Colorado home where 3 people were fou...

Colorado home where 3 people were found slain was targeted

A home in the foothills northwest of Denver where three people were found slain was specifically targeted, investigators said Sunday. Deputies conducting a welfare check at the request of a worried acquaintance found two men and a woman dead in the house Saturday, and investigators quickly ruled out murder-suicide as a possibility.

