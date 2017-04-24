Charges dropped against Broomfield ve...

Charges dropped against Broomfield veteran who went missing last month

Read more: Daily Camera

A Broomfield veteran who went missing mid March, and was found several days later, will not face charges in a burglary he apparently committed during that time. Cory Hixson, a 33-year-old Marine veteran, was reported missing March 11 and found the afternoon of March 13 by Weld County Sheriff's Department, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

