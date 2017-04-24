Charges dropped against Broomfield veteran who went missing last month
A Broomfield veteran who went missing mid March, and was found several days later, will not face charges in a burglary he apparently committed during that time. Cory Hixson, a 33-year-old Marine veteran, was reported missing March 11 and found the afternoon of March 13 by Weld County Sheriff's Department, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC