CASA swears in 11 new volunteers
The eleven new CASA Volunteer Advocates are pictured behind , Magistrate David Blackett, Magistrate Priscilla Loew, Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, Magistrate Frances Simonet and Judge Katherine Delgado. Judge Katherine Delgado of the 17th Judicial District swore in 11 volunteers as Court Appointed Child Advocates, or CASA, volunteers Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar 20
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb '17
|weanniedog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC