BroomSchticks ready to take short-form skits to the stage

"A Night of Fun and Games" will showcase local improvisational skits and one-act plays - both products of the Broomfield Community Players and hosted at the Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road. Skits will be sandwiched between two short one-act comedies "Hello, Shakespeare" with BackStory Theater and "Mobius," a six-scene play written and directed by Bret Carter.

