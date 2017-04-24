Broomfield's prom season brings out safety demonstrations
Grace Jackson, left, and Shloka Dhar, right, simulate driving while impaired at Prospect Ridge Academy last week. Prospect Ridge Academy students took out mini traffic cones and crashed into picnic tables as they got a glimpse of what it's like to drive impaired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC