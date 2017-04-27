Broomfield police investigate child's death as homicide, man in custody

Broomfield police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a young child, and have taken a 20-year-old man into custody. Officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 4200 block of 136th Avenue in response to a 911 call hangup and EMS medical call, said Joleen Reefe, Broomfield police spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.