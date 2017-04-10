Broomfield grad, Peace Corps voluntee...

Broomfield grad, Peace Corps volunteer found dead in Panama

Peace Corps volunteer and Broomfield resident Cody Oser died this weekend in Panama. He was a graduate of Broomfield High School and Colorado State University.

