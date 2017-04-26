British cloud-based warehouse management firm expands to Denver by moving U.S. HQ to Broomfield
Online retailers like Amazon aren't the only ones expanding to Denver . A British firm that helps small sellers with inventory and logistics said Wednesday it has opened its U.S. headquarters in Broomfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
